Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Kāpiti Food Fair

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Food Fair

With Only One Month To Go, The Team Behind The Kāpiti Food Fair Is Ready For You To Grab Your Jute Shopping Bag At The Gate And Begin Your Journey Around The United Nations Of Food – It’s Time To Celebrate Summer In Style.

“The Kāpiti Food Fair Attracts More Than 12,000 Local And Regional Visitors Each Year,” Said Helene Judge, Co-owner Of The Fair. “We’re Proud Of The Fact We Offer Something, Literally, For Everyone. We Showcase A Selection Of Packaged And Ready-to-eat Foods, As Well As Hosting An Array Of Artisan Brews, Spirits, Liqueurs, Ports And Wines. Stalls Have Food Items For You To Take Home And Fill Your Belly, Or Gifts To Be Wrapped And Placed Under The Tree For The Budding Chef In Your Whānau.”

The Day Is A Busy One With Entertainment Abound. Pull Up A Seat At The Tuatara Bar And Enjoy Any Of Our Local Acts Hitting The Stage Or Sing And Dance Along With Award Winning Country Singer And Headliner For This Year’s Fair, Jody Direen. If Music Isn’t On Your To-do List, You Can Always Stop Into The Kitchen Demonstration Stage Instead For Some Pointers From Some Of The Best Local Professionals Around.

“This Year, We’re Thrilled To Have The Sustainable Foods Kitchen Stage Going For The Day,” Added Jeanine Van Kradenburg, Co-owner Of The Fair. “The Stage Is Named To Reflect Local Kāpiti Business And One Of Our Sponsors, Sustainable Foods. Most Know Them As The Award-winning Plant-based Brand, Plan*t And They Also Operate The Highly Successful Rosa Foods Brand.

We’ll Have Cooking Demos By Kaibosh Kāpiti Collaborating With Local 2022 MasterChef New Zealand Contestant, Lance Meynell, And Fiona Greig Of Sunday Cantina. Plan*t Co-founder, Kryan Rei, Is Also Scheduled To Teach Us More About Plant-based Foodie Delights.

And, Don’t Forget…you Can Bring The Whole Family! The Fair Caters To The Little Ones, Making It A True Summer Destination Family Event. “Under 16s Have Free Entry And We Always Have A Free Kids Zone,” Added Helene. “We Have Free Face Painting, Colossal Circus Performers And Rangatahi Youth Buskers Performing In The Zeal Zone. It’s The Perfect Opportunity To Gather The Whānau And Enjoy A Family Friendly Day Out!

Kāpiti Food Fair Will Be Held On Saturday December 3rd, 2022, At The Mazengarb Reserve In Paraparaumu On The Kāpiti Coast With Gates Open From 10am To 4pm. All Visitors Are Urged To Purchase Their Ticket Online Before Arriving At The Fair As The Ticket Office Will Have Limited Capacity. 

Book Your Tickets At >> Https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Food Fair on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 