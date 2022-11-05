Road Closures: Scrub Fire, Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay - Eastern

04 Nov

Police and FENZ have closed public access to Te Mata Peak in Havelock North as they battle a large scrub fire.

The access road, Te Mata Peak Rd, has been closed and FENZ are now considering closing Waimarama Rd.

No houses are threatened by the blaze.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

Police and FENZ will be investigating reports the fire was started by fireworks.

