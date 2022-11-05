Road Closures: Scrub Fire, Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay - Eastern
Saturday, 5 November 2022, 5:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 Nov
Police and FENZ have closed public access to
Te Mata Peak in Havelock North as they battle a large scrub
fire.
The access road, Te Mata Peak Rd, has been
closed and FENZ are now considering closing Waimarama
Rd.
No houses are threatened by the blaze.
The
public is urged to avoid the area.
Police and FENZ
will be investigating reports the fire was started by
fireworks.
