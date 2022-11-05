Have You Seen Megan?
Saturday, 5 November 2022, 5:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 November
Police are appealing for the
public's help to find 50-year-old Megan.
Megan was
last seen at about 9.30am today in Rolleston. It’s
believed she may have travelled to the Taylor’s Mistake
area.
She was wearing a black Adidas jacket, light
coloured t-shirt, black sports tights and black Nike
shoes.
Police and Megan’s family have concerns for
her welfare.
Anyone who has seen Megan, or has
information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on
105, quoting file
221104/8029
