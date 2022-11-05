Have You Seen Megan?

04 November

Police are appealing for the public's help to find 50-year-old Megan.

Megan was last seen at about 9.30am today in Rolleston. It’s believed she may have travelled to the Taylor’s Mistake area.

She was wearing a black Adidas jacket, light coloured t-shirt, black sports tights and black Nike shoes.

Police and Megan’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Megan, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file 221104/8029

