Reserves Sale To Be Stopped - Statement From Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Notice of Motion to revoke the resolution on “Deliberations and Recommendations on the Proposal for the Revocation and Disposal of Identified Reserves”

Residents living nearby these reserves, as well as the wider community, can have confidence that these reserves will remain as green spaces for families to enjoy.

As a Council we have discussed the previous decision made on 25 August 2022 and agree the decision needs to be reversed.

On Thursday our new Council will meet for the first time since our official declarations and swearing in and I will be putting forward a Notice of Motion to revoke the previous Council’s decision on the revocation of reserves for the purpose of housing.

I want to acknowledge the hurt and angst this previous decision has caused for our community. While we are in need of housing solutions, these reserves are also very important to the wellbeing of our residents and the decision to revoke this resolution is in recognition of that.

This is a reassuring first step in what will be a new direction of transparency and good leadership from Council.

---

View the agenda for the public full Council meeting HERE on Council’s website.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 9.30am in the Council Chamber and is open to the public to attend.

The meeting will also be livestreamed. Watch the livestream via THIS LINK on Council’s website or by going directly to Council’s You Tube channel HERE. The full recording will be available via You Tube following the meeting.

