Wellington Free Ambulance Celebrates 95 Years Of Service To The Community

Today, Wellington Free Ambulance celebrates 95 years of service to the community.

95 years since the Mayor of Wellington at the time, Sir Charles Norwood, came across a man injured and cold on the footpath, unable to get an ambulance to take him to hospital. As Sir Charles laid his coat on the man, he was inspired to start the uniquely free emergency ambulance service we have today.

In 2022, because of the generosity and support of our community, we remain the only ambulance service in New Zealand that is free, and the only emergency ambulance service for Greater Wellington and Wairarapa. We are grateful to each and every person who donates to ensure the original vision of Sir Charles, that emergencies should cost neither lives or money, remains a reality.

Today will be on Wellington's waterfront between 12:30pm and 1:30pm celebrating this important milestone, and the community are invited to come and join the celebrations. Please join us under the shadesail outside TSB Bank Arena. We've installed a historical display about Wellington Free Ambulance through the decades, there will be an ambulance on site and lollies and balloons to give away. We’ve also got a fun, interactive quiz so please come down and see us, and test your knowledge about the only free ambulance service for Greater Wellington and Wairarapa.

