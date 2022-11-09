Mouri Tūroa Activities Shared In Public Talk

The Whanganui Regional Museum is pleased to announce the next event in the Spring Lecture Series, to be delivered this time by Gordon Cribb and Nancy Tuaine.

In their presentation, Gordon and Nancy will speak about the Mouri Tūroa programme and the challenges of restoring the health and well-being of Te Awa Tupua, through the restoration of lands bordering the Awa. Mouri Tūroa is the Ngā Tāngata Tiaki restoration programme of activity created from the Jobs For Nature partnership with the Department of Conservation.

The Mouri Tūroa programme aims to contribute to the restoration of the health and well-being of manga iti (small streams) and manga nui (large waterways) by working with landowners to fence and retire 290 kilometres of riparian margins and wetlands. Intended planting numbers are over 600,000 and include related weed and pest control.

Mouri Tūroa Programme Manager, Gordon, will talk about the project and its objectives, and Nancy will discuss the work towards coordination of restoration efforts that are operating across the catchment.

Gordon Cribb, Ngāti Hinekura, grew up in the middle reaches of the Awa and at the base of Mt Ruapehu, with a deep passion and connection to Te Awa o Whanganui. Gordon has undertaken research for his people and built a strong understanding of the issues that have impacted on the health of the people and the Awa. After ten years working abroad, he has returned to lead the Mouri Tūroa Programme.

Nancy Tuaine, Ngāti Uenuku, has had a long career working for the Awa, beginning with the Whanganui River Māori Trust Board. Since settlement she has been involved in the governance and operations of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki as the Kaihautū, Chief Executive Officer. Nancy works alongside Gordon to ensure the success of Mouri Tūroa.

The lecture is part of a series of events linking to the Museum’s major exhibition He Awa Ora: Living River. Another two will follow later this month.

Following the lecture, attendees are invited to view the exhibition He Awa Ora: Living River and partake in light refreshments.

The Mouri Tūroa lecture will be held on Tuesday 15 November at 7.00pm, in the Davis Theatre on Watt Street. While booking is not required, the Davis Theatre can take a maximum of 200 people - participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat.

Entry to the lecture is free, and all are welcome. Koha is always appreciated.

