Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastguard Bay Of Islands Relocates To Opua In Time For Summer

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

With another busy summer expected out on the water, Coastguard Bay of Islands has shifted from its Kerikeri base into the old General Store at Opua, creating a new regional rescue centre and education hub.

Over the next three months, Coastguard’s new Opua home will be fully fitted out ensuring volunteers can respond more efficiently to emergency calls from people in need out on the Bay as well as support new training opportunities on and off the water. Partnering with Coastguard New Zealand, the new base will also double as a Northland-based rescue centre and education hub for boating education and community outreach projects such as Day Skipper and Boatmaster courses.

The Bay of Islands is a hotspot for boaties over the summer months in particular with the unit last year responding to 62 incidents, rescuing two people and assisting 151 people home safely. In total, volunteers contributed 2,179 hours to Coastguard.

Coastguard Bay of Islands President Phil Snowdon said that the new base is a true gamechanger – bringing water safety and education to the heart of the Bay of Islands community.

“We know time is of the essence when something goes wrong on the water. With our rescue vessel able to be berthed right next to our new base – we can get out to help so much quicker,” he said.

With their new fit-for-purpose home and a unit that’s going from strength to strength, Coastguard Bay of Islands are on the hunt for new volunteers to join their crew.

“We’re expecting a busy summer so are keen for anyone with a passion for giving back to their community to get in touch,” Phil continued.

Coastguard Bay of Islands is looking for fresh faces to add new expertise, experience and passion – all in the name of saving lives at sea. The unit is seeking reliable, committed, team-spirited and motivated volunteers to become part of the crew - Coastguard provides all the extensive online and practical training that fits with your schedule and work commitments to bring people up to speed! More information is available at https://volunteers.coastguard.nz/

Coastguard Bay of Islands volunteers will also be supporting Old4New, Coastguard’s long-standing lifejacket upgrade campaign, which will visit the area twice, firstly on December 17 at Cater Marine in Opua and over Waitangi Weekend at Te Tii Marae Waitangi in Paihia.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coastguard on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 


Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:



Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 