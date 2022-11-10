October Saw A Substantial Rise In Missions For The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

October saw a substantial rise in missions for your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, with 49 missions taking place, a 63% increase from last month. This included 18 medical events, which is 13 more than last month, as well as 17 inter-hospital transfers, 9 rural incidents, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and 1 rescue mission. Spots where your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was commonly seen was Tauranga - with 8 inter-hospital transfers, Whakatane – with 7 inter-hospital transfers and Te Kaha – with 4 missions taking place.

The month started with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Te Puke for a man in his 30s who had fallen and sustained serious injuries. The patient was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, October 3rd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Kaimai Ranges for a man in his 40s who had sustained injuries after a fall. The man was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment. That same day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island for a woman in her 80s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday evening, October 4th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga for a young boy who was in critical condition after falling from a tree. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On October 8th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Lake Rotoaira for a patient who was suffering from sepsis and was in critical condition. The patient was urgently flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The next afternoon, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town just outside of Whakatane for a man in his 20s who was involved in a serious MVA and had sustained critical injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday morning, October 14th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi Beach for a woman who was in critical condition suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On the early hours of Monday morning, October 24th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was called to Opotiki for a teenage female who was suffering from pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital alongside her partner, for further treatment.

The month ended with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Matakana Island for a male patient who had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these are possible thanks to the support of the public and sponsors.

