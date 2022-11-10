Affordable Homes On The Horizon For The Queenstown Lakes District

Queenstown’s newest affordable housing development – Tewa Banks – is one step closer with two key appointments by the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT).

The Trust welcomes Trish Daley into a newly created Development Design Manager role and has confirmed local construction company Breenhomes as the development’s proposed main contractor.

QLCHT Executive Officer Julie Scott says Daley brings a wealth of project management experience to the team.

“Trish has a strong focus on good master planning, design and development and will oversee all QLCHT development projects,” she says. “Trish will also work closely with Tewa Banks lead project manager Tim Henry, who has recently opened the Queenstown office of project management firm Devcorp.”

Daley says she is excited to be making positive changes for the Queenstown Lakes community through the Trust.

“I’m thrilled to join the QLCHT team and be part of the innovative Tewa Banks development,” she says. “There are so many fantastic features being designed into these high-quality and energy-efficient, affordable homes.”

Earthworks are now underway at Tewa Banks, with construction set to begin mid-2023.

“Using a single main contractor with the depth of expertise Breenhomes holds will enable us to build this large-scale project in a timely and cost-efficient manner,” says Scott. “Breenhomes have built a total of 73 homes across seven different developments for us and are able to offer unparalleled local relationships, buying power and stability. We are looking forward to working with them again on the Tewa Banks site.”

Breen Constructions Managing Director Lindsay Breen says Tewa Banks will be a multi-staged development and the company intends to resource the project with local tradespeople.

“Breenhomes has a vision to transform the lives of people through building their future. It is a vision that has been passed down, in different iterations, for more than four generations, and has informed our desire to be a part of this, along with many other QLCHT projects,” he says. “Whilst we have our own committed workforce at Breen Constructions, we will also be looking to resource Tewa Banks with local sub-trades and contractors.”

A three-year construction timeframe is proposed and households are expected to move in from January to December 2025. The allocation process for the mix of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bed properties is anticipated to start mid-2023, and will include at least six units specifically allocated for Senior Housing. Around 45 homes are expected to be sold into the Trust’s award-winning Secure Home programme.



