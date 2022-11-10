Kāpiti Food Fair: Partnering With Kāpiti Volunteers To Enhance Attendee Experience

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: Kapiti Food Fair

With the Kāpiti Food Fair almost upon us, you can bet that behind-the-scenes the Fair team is busy getting ready to make sure that Saturday December 3rd is a day to remember for everyone in attendance at Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast!

One of the objectives on Fair co-owners Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg’s to-do list, is working to develop and maintain enduring relationships with local volunteer groups. Since instilling this practice in 2015, Helene and Jeanine have witnessed firsthand how vital local groups like these are in helping with growth on an annual basis to run the many logistical aspects of the Fair.

“Seeing as the Fair grows in attendance each year, we’ve seen how important it is for us to be well prepared and give the visitors and vendors a brilliant experience that brings them back to the Kāpiti Coast again next year,” said Helene. “When we pay for the services of these local groups, it goes back into our Kāpiti people and local economy. This approach fits our social agenda and it’s one we love and will continue supporting.”

In 2022, the Fair is proud to support the Kāpiti Rotary Charitable Trust, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, the Paraparaumu College Parent's Association, and Work Ready Kāpiti. These groups provide their services on contract to the Fair. Their services help run key logistics such as: site set-up and pack-down, gate entry, traffic management and parking, the ATM, and waste minimisation. There is much management required behind the scenes, so all tasks are handled with ease thanks to these local Kāpiti community groups.

“Each year, we coordinate and develop Memorandum of Understanding agreements with our volunteer groups so everyone knows what their role and obligations are and where expectations lie,” added Jeanine. “The Fair co-owners oversee all operations, and we provide briefings and documentation, so everyone knows what they are doing on the day, along with abiding by the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015. This applies to all workers, contractors, sub-contractors, labour hire, apprentices, trainees, volunteers, visitors and customers at the Fair. The Fair operates a full Risk Management Plan and runs an accident and hazard register on the day of the Fair.”

The Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 3rd, 2022, at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm.

We urge all intending visitors to buy their tickets online before the Fair so they can scan in quickly on the day instead of waiting in a long slow queue at the Ticket Office. Early bird ticket prices have now closed with Standard tickets being priced at $15 per adult, children up to 16 are FREE and those with a Gold Card or Student ID are $10.

Book your tickets now >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2022

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. Now privately owned and operated in a business partnership between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, the vision of the Fair is about making a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies.

While their mission is to bring visitors to Kāpiti for a fun, tasty and indulgent day out with GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food, Helene and Jeanine also endeavour for Kāpiti Food Fair to be remembered as an iconic food and beverage pop-up extravaganza that sees visitors returning year after year.

