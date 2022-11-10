Update – Body found in water, Hobsonville
Thursday, 10 November 2022, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm we have identified the man found deceased
in the water in Auckland’s North Harbour last night.
At
this stage, we are not in a position to release his
name.
Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones at
this very difficult time.
The matter has been referred to
the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...More>>