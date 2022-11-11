Missing Person, Manukau Harbour - Thursday Evening Update
Friday, 11 November 2022, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search and rescue operation on the Manukau Harbour has
been stood down for the day.
One person remains
outstanding after a boat capsized on Sunday, near Clarks
Beach and the search will resume tomorrow
morning.
Police would like to extend thanks to the
emergency service personal and community volunteers aiding
the
search.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...More>>