Focus On Big Line-up Of Events In Rotorua As GLO Festival Concludes

Escalating costs and declining public satisfaction have led to the decision to discontinue the Rotorua GLO Festival that has previously been held on New Year’s Eve.

Rotorua Lakes Council Deputy Chief Executive – Community Wellbeing, Anaru Pewhairangi, says community feedback on events has shown a steady decline of public satisfaction with the GLO festival.

The community event was last held in 2019 with both the 2020 and 2021 events cancelled due to COVID-19.

The cost to stage events of this type has escalated since then and the fact there is a raft of large events of all types coming to Rotorua during the next four months was also a factor in deciding to retire GLO, Mr Pewhairangi says.

The decision also reflects Council’s new events strategy which aims to ensure Rotorua has a flourishing, future-proofed events industry by providing support for great events for both locals and visitors.

“The decision to focus on supporting and growing key events like Lakeside, Crankworx and Matariki will contribute to Rotorua remaining a thriving visitor destination as well as catering for the local community.

“When the city is hosting manuhiri, local residents and businesses benefit and a thriving events industry plays a key role in bringing visitors here,” Mr Pewhairangi says.

Rotorua Lakes Council Director of Events, Joelene Elliott, says Council recognises that retiring the New Year’s Eve event will be felt in the community.

However, she says with a dramatic increase in the number of events coming to Rotorua for the rest of 2022 and beyond, it makes sense to put the Council’s resources behind these to maximise the experience for residents and visitors.

The Rotorua Night Market will be running a family-friendly event on New Year’s Eve (Saturday 31 December 2022). This event will be similar to a whānau event held in 2020 which offered a range of local entertainment, food trucks and fun activities for families to enjoy.

Rotorua is hosting a wide range of big events this spring and summer, offering locals and visitors amazing opportunities to participate in all types of events in their own backyard.

· Crankworx (Nov 2022)

· Six60 (Nov 2022)

· Rotorua Off Road Trail Run/Walk (Nov 2022)

· New Zealand Blue & BBQ Festival (Nov 2022)

· NZ Maori Touch Nationals (Dec 2022)

· NZ Secondary Schools Touch (Dec 2022)

· National Maori Basketball Tournament (Jan 2023)

· Tarawera Ultra Marathon (February 2023)

· NRL Indigenous All Stars vs Māori All Stars (February 2023)

· Opening of Sir Howard Morrison Centre (February 2023)

· Australasian Police and Emergency Games (March 2023)

· Xterra Rotorua Festival (March 2023)

· Lakeside (March 2023)

· Crankworx returns (March 2023)

To find out more information about the above listed events, and many more, visit www.rotoruanui.nz

