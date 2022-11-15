Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Aucklanders Are Advised To Look Out For Sick Birds In Parks During The Warmer Months

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: BirdCare Aotearoa

BirdCare Aotearoa wild bird hospital advises that avian botulism is affecting birdlife earlier than usual this year, due to unseasonably warm weather.

Mallard ducks, duckling and signet with botulism resting at BirdCare Aotearoa. Photo by Dr Lynn Miller - BirdCare Aotearoa General Manager
 

General Manager of BirdCare Aotearoa Dr Lynn Miller says “If you enjoy spending time in parks, particularly those with ponds or lakes, please look out for birds which look unwell or listless, especially during the warmer months”

“Several ducks and ducklings, including natives, along with kakīānau/black swans and signets have already been admitted for treatment ahead of the summer season. Botulism can also affect other native and endemic birds such as dabchicks, coots, pūkeko, kōtare, herons, shags, gulls, pied stilts, and oystercatchers” says Miller

Avian botulism is caused by a waterborne bacterium which occurs naturally in many wetlands but becomes activated when the water temperature rises. It causes paralysis, leaving the bird prone to predator attacks, parasites, and suffocation or drowning.

To help prevent botulism and keep birds safe Birdcare Aoteraoa wants the public to not be tempted to feed waterfowl such as ducks, swans or geese at parks, as this can cause overpopulation and pollution. Feeding on the water results in some food sinking to the bottom and creating conditions for the disease to thrive. Bread is also unhealthy for birds and can cause malnutrition issues for them. There is plenty of natural food available in parks, which is much healthier for birdlife.

Under the expert leadership of internationally experienced wildlife rehabilitator Dr Lynn Miller, BirdCare Aotearoa is the world leader in the treatment of botulism, successful in releasing around 95% of birds which are able to survive after the first 24 hours.

If you find a sick or injured bird at a park and are safely able to rescue it, please take it to BirdCare Aotearoa

https://birdcareaotearoa.org.nz/contact/

between 8am and 3pm, or a vet clinic, or your local wildlife rehabilitator as soon as possible for treatment. If you find a dead bird at a park or a sick bird you can’t safely rescue, please call your local council or SPCA.

The process of saving birds, while very rewarding, is also expensive. As a charitable organisation which receives no government funding, BirdCare Aotearoa currently relies on donations and grants to operate. However, with rising costs of treatment and care, and admission rates increasing around 20% every year, the centre is now also appealing to the business sector for partnerships and sponsorships to help continue its world-class care of rescued wild birds.

https://birdcareaotearoa.org.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/BirdCareAotearoa

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BirdCare Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 

Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 