Celebrations As New Waikato Blood Bank Opens

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Blood Service

The new Waikato Blood Bank has this morning been officially blessed and opened on the Waiora Waikato Hospital campus.

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) will lease and operate the purpose-built facility, which was constructed by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand in a joint arrangement with NZBS.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato’s Interim District Co-Director Chris Lowry says the $2 million blood bank is the first new building to be opened on the campus in more than a decade.

“Having blood and blood products readily to hand is essential for the timely care of our patients. As a tertiary centre and trauma hospital, it’s an essential service we cannot do without.”

Each week the Waikato Blood Bank issues around 180 units of red blood cells and 35 units of platelets as well as testing around 100 blood samples to match hospital patients with compatible blood products.

New Zealand Blood Service Chief Executive Sam Cliffe says the new blood bank is double the size of the old one, reflecting the increased demand for blood and blood products.

“It’s essential that our facilities also grow to meet that demand, so I’m very pleased that our team has this new, fit-for-purpose space to carry out their life-saving work for patients,” she says.

“Often, it’s not until you or someone close to you needs blood to survive that you think about how these products make their way to you. A lot happens between when our donors generously donate and when a patient receives the end product - blood banks are a vital link in that life-saving chain.”

In addition to testing and issuing blood and blood products, the Waikato Blood Bank stores patient stem cells and donated bone tissue used for reconstructive surgery. Since January last year, it has also dispensed more than 25,000 products to members of the public for the treatment of conditions such as haemophilia and ‘dry eye’.

The New Zealand Blood Service Waikato Blood Bank team will vacate their old facility of 15 years and begin operating from their new one in around a week.

The Waikato Blood Bank services Waikato Hospital, Thames Hospital, Te Kuiti Hospital, Tokoroa Hospital and three private hospitals.

