Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Sustainable Biofuel Obligation Bill

Monday, 21 November 2022, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee

The Environment Committee is calling for submissions on the Sustainable Biofuel Obligation Bill.

This bill would make changes to simplify the transition from liquid fossil fuels to low-emissions fuels and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from transport.

Any person or company that imports or refines more than 50,000 litres of liquid fossil fuels for transport in New Zealand would have to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of those fuels by also supplying sustainable biofuels. This would not apply to the importing of aviation fuels.

The bill would require the responsible Minister to recommend regulations setting out how biofuels would be determined to be sustainable. The bill contains provisions for criteria that the Minister would need to consider when recommending these regulations. The regulation-making powers would also allow the Minister to recommend regulations relating to certification schemes, assisting with certifying the sustainability and emissions intensity of biofuels.

The bill would also provide for:

·       flexibility mechanisms that allow obligated parties to trade emissions reductions between each other, “bank” emissions reductions into the next year, or “borrow” them from the next year. This assists the obligated parties to more easily manage small deficits or surpluses in their achievement of the emissions intensity reductions and smooth the cost of meeting the obligation between years

·       a requirement for obligated parties to report on their achievement of the emissions intensity reduction percentage annually

·       powers for the Environmental Protection Authority to monitor and enforce the new requirements, including by means of a civil pecuniary penalty for noncompliance of $800 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions not achieved. 

Submissions close on 12 January 2023.

What do you need to know?

·       Submissions are publicly released and published to the Parliament website. Only your name or organisation’s name is required on a submission. Please keep your contact details separate, as if they are included on the submission they will become publicly available when the submission is released.

·       If you wish to include information of a private or personal nature in your submission you should discuss this with the clerk of the committee before submitting.

·       If you wish to speak to your submission, please state this clearly. 

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill via the Parliament website by 11.59pm on Thursday, 12 January 2023. 

For more details about the bill:

·       Read the full content of the bill

·       Get more details about the bill

·       What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

·       Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environment Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 



Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>

Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 