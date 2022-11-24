Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Introduces Te Tiriti O Waitangi Komiti As Part Of New Committee Structure Line-up

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington introduced a new Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti as part of its committee structure and chair announcements at a Council meeting today.

Councillor Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington, said Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti will help build genuine and enduring relationships focused on results for the region and mana whenua.

“In the last triennium we signed new partnership agreements with our iwi partners, that was the first step on the Poutama. Putting this Komiti in place is about taking the next step and ensuring we get good outcomes for mana whenua as we prepare the region for the legislative, climate and economic change on our doorstep.

Hikitia Ropata, Chair of Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti, said it was a bold and necessary step which would align Greater Wellington with conversations and issues across Central Government as well as those at grass-roots hapu and iwi level.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti will elevate the way in which we honour our commitments, obligations and responsibilities to mana whenua and Māori and the various legislation that Greater Wellington operates under.

“Much like our efforts on climate change, Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti aims to influence all of our thinking and decision making as a council so Te Ao Māori, Tikanga and Mātauranaga Māori are built in from the start rather than afterthoughts,” said Cr Ropata.

Councillor Daran Ponter said the overall committee structure and advisory bodies built upon the success of the previous triennium and reflected the unique role Greater Wellington needs to play across the region going forward.

"Greater Wellington is often seen as an eclectic organisation but this structure recognises the environment and climate at the heart of everything we do. As a regional council we are the environment protection authority, public transport agency, the river control authority, bulk water provider, the park ranger, pest controller, harbour master, major infrastructure provider, and the port owner".

“We’re charged with taking a regional focus: regional spatial planning, the priority of regional transport projects, advocating for the region and setting climate targets.

“Our success across these areas will only be possible through our partnership with iwi, stronger collaboration with territorial authorities and stakeholders and a deeper understanding of the make up of our region.

“With nearly three quarters of our region being rural, Greater Wellington must double down on our understanding of the challenges facing the rural sector and how climate change and environmental outcomes can be achieved for all parts of the region,” said Cr Ponter.

FULL COMMITTEE STRUCTURE AND ADVISORY BODIES AS FOLLOWS

COMMITTEES

Climate Committee (Committee of the whole)

• Cr Gaylor (Chair)

• Cr Saw (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Bassett

• Cr Connelly

• Cr Duthie

• Cr Kirk-Burnnand

• Cr Laban

• Cr Lee

• Cr Nash

• Cr Ponter

• Cr Ropata

• Cr Staples

• Cr Woolf

Environment Committee (Committee of the whole)

• Cr Gaylor (Chair)

• Cr Duthie (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Bassett

• Cr Connelly

• Cr Kirk-Burnnand

• Cr Laban

• Cr Lee

• Cr Nash

• Cr Ponter

• Cr Ropata

• Cr Saw

• Cr Staples

• Cr Woolf

Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti (Committee of the whole)

• Cr Ropata (Chair)

• Cr Ponter (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Bassett

• Cr Connelly

• Cr Duthie

• Cr Gaylor

• Cr Kirk-Burnnand

• Cr Laban

• Cr Lee

• Cr Nash

• Cr Saw

• Cr Staples

• Cr Woolf

Transport Committee (Committee of the whole)

• Cr Nash (Chair)

• Cr Woolf (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Bassett

• Cr Connelly

• Cr Duthie

• Cr Gaylor

• Cr Kirk-Burnnand

• Cr Laban

• Cr Lee

• Cr Ponter

• Cr Ropata

• Cr Saw

• Cr Staples

Chief Executive Employment Committee

• Cr Laban (Chair)

• Cr Bassett (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Gaylor

• Cr Ponter

• Cr Staples

Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee

• Cr Bassett (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Connelly

• Cr Kirk-Burnnand

• Cr Ropata

• Cr Saw

• Cr Woolf

Regional Transport Committee

• Cr Staples (Chair)

• Cr Ponter (Deputy Chair)

Te Upoko Taiao – Natural Resources Plan Committee

• Cr Lee (Co-Chair)

• Cr Duthie

• Cr Gaylor

• Cr Ropata

• Cr Saw

• Cr Staples

Wairarapa Committee

• Cr Staples (Chair)

• Cr Gaylor

• Cr Ponter

• Cr Lee (Alternate)

SUB-COMMITTEES

Hutt Valley Flood Management Subcommittee

• Cr Connelly (Chair)

• Cr Duthie (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Lee

• Cr Laban

JOINT COMMITTEES

Wellington Civil Defence Emergency Management Group
• Cr Ponter

Wellington Regional Leadership Committee
• Cr Ponter
• Cr Staples (Alternate)

Wellington Water Committee
• Cr Connelly
• Cr Kirk-Burnnand (Alternate)

COUNCIL COMPANIES

WRC Holdings and subsidiaries

• Cr Kirk-Burnnand (Chair)

• Cr Nash (Deputy Chair)

• Cr Bassett

• Cr Lee

ADVISORY GROUPS

Ara Tahi
• Cr Ponter
• Cr Staples

Farming Reference Group
• Cr Gaylor
• Cr Staples

Lower Ruamahanga Valley Flood Management Advisory Committee
• Cr Bassett
• Cr Staples

Upper Ruamahanga River Management Advisory Committee
• Cr Duthie
• Cr Staples Whaitua Kāpiti Committee
• Cr Gaylor

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

OrganisationAppointee
Accessibility AdvocateCr Lee
Friends of the Otaki River GroupCr Gaylor
Friends of the Waikanae River GroupCr Gaylor
Friends of the Waiwhetu Stream GroupCr Duthie
Kāpiti Ecological Restoration Maintenance TrustCr Gaylor
Let’s Get Wellington Moving Governance Reference GroupTo be determined
University of Otago, Wellington Animal Ethics CommitteeCr Staples
Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project Governance Group

Cr Staples (Chair)

Cr Lee

Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan Joint CommitteeCr Duthie
Wellington Region Healthy Homes Steering GroupCr Saw
Wellington Regional Stadium TrustCr Gaylor
Whitireia Park Board

Cr Duthie

Cr Kirk-Burnnand

Cr Ropata

© Scoop Media

