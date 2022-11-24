Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

KCDC Refusal To Halt Discredited Gateway A Slap In The Face For Residents Facing Cost Of Living Crisis

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 1:00 pm
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

Former Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Gwynn Compton, who led the charge last triennium against the Kāpiti Gateway, has slammed Council’s refusal to halt the controversial and discredited Kāpiti Gateway project today as a slap in the face of Kāpiti residents.

“While our residents are having to cut their spending in the face of a worsening cost of living crisis, Council refuses to put an end to a non-core project whose budget has blown out, is running well behind schedule, has a business case that doesn’t add up, and has been overwhelmingly rejected by the community on multiple occasions. It’s a slap in the face for our community who deserve better from our elected representatives,” says Mr Compton.

“The simple facts are the Gateway’s estimated costs have already blown through the original budgeted construction and COVID-19 contingency fund of $1m by at least an additional $2m, if not more. This is at a time when construction sector inflation, while high, is nowhere remotely near that. Likewise, the facility was meant to originally be open on 30 September 2021 but more than a year later it doesn’t even have resource consent with the earliest opening date not until the end of 2023 if not sometime in 2024. Similarly, the business case has never demonstrated any net benefit to tourism numbers or visitor spending because no modelling of its impact was ever undertaken.

“This is very clearly a high risk project that’s been poorly scoped and planned, let alone the litany of other process issues around it. All of this has seen the project become a byword for Council mismanagement and waste. Council needs to listen to its community, scrap the Gateway, and reallocate the funding to projects that are actually wanted by our community such as the new Waikanae Library and Paraparaumu Community Centre rebuild.”

Note: Cr Liz Koh’s notice of motion to Kāpiti Coast District Council to halt the Kāpiti Gateway project has been left to lay on the table following a procedural motion at the 24 November Council meeting

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gwynn Compton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 