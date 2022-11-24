UPDATE: Sandringham homicide

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB:

The homicide investigation in Sandringham is continuing today after the tragic death of a dairy worker last night.

Our thoughts are with this man’s family, and we are ensuring there is support in place for them.

The Sandringham community will continue to see an increase of Police around the area in response to this incident.

What has happened is a tragedy and Police reassure the community that we have an investigation team working hard to identify this offender and bring him to account.

Our investigation is still in the early stages and Police are piecing together the events that lead to the man’s death.

A post-mortem examination will also be conducted in due course.

Cordons remain in place on Haverstock Road, between Fowlds and Duncan Avenues, with a scene examination to continue today.

Police began an area canvas to speak with residents and this will continue today.

From what we know at this point, the robbery involved a male offender who was acting alone.

An initial description of this offender is that he was wearing all dark clothing – black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

He was wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along with a black and white bandana across his face.

I would like to acknowledge the community who came forward at the scene last night and spoke with Police.

We still need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident take place or saw the offender on foot afterwards. From our enquiries to date we believe this man walked on foot up Duncan Avenue.

It is possible this man was walking around the nearby area leading up to the initial robbery taking place.

Police ask residents in Sandringham to check their home CCTV leading up to, and after, the incident.

Police also appeal to those in the community who may have information about who this offender is. They need to do the right thing and come forward.

Anyone with footage or information that can assist our investigation, please contact Police via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please quote file number 221123/3847.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

