Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Hawke’s Bay Nurses Now Able To Prescribe While Working In The Community

Friday, 25 November 2022, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

More nurses can now prescribe medicine while working in the community, providing better access to healthcare in Hawke’s Bay, thanks to a new registered nurse prescribing programme.

Twenty-five registered nurses graduated from the Registered Nurse Prescribing in Community Health programme this week.

The Nursing Council of New Zealand last year endorsed Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand to run Hawke’s Bay’s inaugural programme.

Chief Nursing Officer at Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay Karyn Bousfield-Black was proud Hawke’s Bay was one of the first districts around the motu to offer the programme.

Counties Manukau was the first to pilot it in 2017.

It equips registered nurses to prescribe from a list of about 80 medications for contraception and sexual health, infections (ear, throat, skin etc.), eczema, headlice, rheumatic fever and other conditions. Registered nurses must have at least three years’ experience in their role to enrol.

The participants worked for a variety of employers including Te Whatu Ora, general practices or other community healthcare organisations. They were supported by a clinical programme lead from Te Whatu Ora and the Primary Health Organisation, Health Hawke’s Bay.

Mrs Bousfield-Black says this programme provides another way for registered nurses to become prescribers thanks to the support of clinical supervisors in primary and secondary care. Other pathways include postgraduate study to become a nurse practitioner or registered nurse prescribing in primary care and specialty teams.

“Registered nurses are already experienced nurses by the time they introduce prescribing into their practice, and the data shows that nurses are careful and safe prescribers. As they have the broadest scope and largest reach into the community it’s a great use of registered nurses to provide care alongside other prescribing clinicians in integrated teams.

“Most importantly, having more prescribers working in the community increases access and gives whānau more immediate access to needed medication,” Mrs Bousfield-Black says.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 