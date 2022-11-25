NZPFU Cancels Friday Strike

The NZPFU has called off Friday 25 November’s strike after receiving a revised position from FENZ late afternoon of Thursday 24 November. The omnibus of bans continues unaffected.

The parties met on Tuesday but failed to finalise the negotiations as the NZPFU requires specific wording in the collective agreement to protect provisions and enhancements. FENZ was refusing to include some of the provisions in the collective agreement but today came back with a revised position that has demonstrated movement on the issue. This is not just an issue of agreed wording – it is critical to ensuring the agreement reached is recorded and protected as terms of the collective agreement, and the details ensure everyone is clear on what will happen and how.

The NZPFU has requested FENZ meets again early next week in a bid to settle. Monday’s (November 28) strike will be cancelled if the appropriate arrangements can be made to meet early next week. The NZPFU will make a decision on Monday’s scheduled strike no later than Sunday 27 November.

We are confident that provided the appropriate protections are included within the collective agreement that the parties will be able to settle.

We understand the frustration of members’ who have not had a wage increase since 1 July 2020, are struggling with inadequate staffing, high workloads, and unreliable appliances and equipment which have been key issues throughout this campaign. The National Committee asks for patience so that we can finalise these important matters.

