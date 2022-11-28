Port Road Bridge Opens

The new $10M bridge on Port Road will be officially opened tomorrow (Tuesday 29 November).

The 16-month construction project undertaken by local firms United Civil Construction and WSP Consultants includes the building of a new bridge across the Hā Hā/Limeburners Creek, providing two lanes for traffic heading out of Whangarei and a three-metre-wide walking and cycling path. The old bridge will carry two lanes of traffic back into town – providing four lanes overall.

“We are thrilled to see the opening of this project which removes a major traffic bottleneck on this important freight route,” says Council Roading Manager Jeff Devine.

“Another highlight is that we were able to include a new safe walking and cycling link from the Town Basin to the Port Rd area. The new bridge also improves roading access to the Port area, which has potential for significant further development.”

When the bridge is opened traffic heading in the east-bound direction (towards the Port) will travel on the two lanes of the new bridge while traffic in the west bound direction (towards the city) will remain on the old bridge.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross the bridge on the new shared path to the Hā Hā/Limeburners Creek boat ramp, which has been reopened for hand-launched vessels such as dinghies, kayaks, waka-ama and paddleboards. This stage of the shared path will end at the boat ramp until the nearby intersection work is completed.

Funding for this project is being administered by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit as part of the government’s “shovel ready” COVID-19 response plan. It is the third of four projects in the ‘Urban Shared Paths Programme’ being undertaken by Whangarei District Council, which collectively received $16 million in funding.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash says initiatives such as the Urban Shared Paths Programme is a terrific example of works that can bring positive impacts for users and the local economy alike.

“The completion of the Port Road Bridge will allow for growth in the Port Road area, while at the same time make for safer transit options. “

Construction of the nearby Port Road / Kioreroa Road roundabout and the extension of the shared path has been funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and is on-going, programmed to be completed in late 2023.

