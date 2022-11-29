Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manurewa Homicide: Woman Expected In Court Tomorrow

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The woman sought as part of the homicide investigation into the murder of two young children has been extradited to New Zealand.

Police launched our investigation after their remains were discovered on 11 August at an address in Manurewa.

A 42-year-old woman had been held in custody in South Korea since September until an extradition hearing was conducted earlier this month.

Three Police officers travelled to South Korea to transport the woman back to New Zealand.

The woman arrived at Auckland Airport this afternoon and was transported to the Manukau Police Station.

She will be held in Police custody overnight when she will then be expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on two charges of murder.

Police note an interim non-publication order issued by the Coroner for the two victims in this case remains in place.

The investigation team would like to acknowledge the assistance from agencies both in New Zealand and South Korea, which has meant we have been able to put an alleged offender put before the Court.

Police appreciate the interest in this matter, however we are not able to comment further as a person is now before the Court.

