Experience The Magic Of Christmas At SkyCity

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 7:12 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

New Zealand’s tallest Christmas Tree, the Sky Tower will be lit in red and green from Tuesday 13 December as SkyCity welcomes in the festive season.

As well as the festive lighting, a dazzling Christmas light show will illuminate the tower each hour, on the hour, starting from 9:00pm – midnight until Christmas Eve.

At the top of the Sky Tower, 220 meters above Tāmaki Makaurau a very special letterbox has been installed right on time for Christmas. The height, said to be a great pick up point for Santa is the perfect place to submit precious Christmas lists and postcards bound for the North Pole. Our littlest guests will love the view over Auckland, and the opportunity to craft special ceramic Christmas decorations in our grotto above the clouds.

Santa will be parking his sleigh in the SkyCity Atrium from Saturday 3 December, and will be available for photo opportunities each Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A photo booth is available and digital photos are provided to whānau free of charge with an optional donation to the Auckland City Mission.

The weekend entertainment continues with performances from Scotty the Sky Tower and his gingerbread friends. The highly interactive show will be a hit with the whole family, with local community dance schools supporting the entertainment, and spot prizes given away during each performance. Shows will run on Saturday and Sundays at 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 7:00 pm.

While many of the activities are free of charge, admission to the Sky Tower is required to access New Zealand’s tallest letterbox and other tower activities.

