Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Waikato To Taranaki Way Launched Today, A Mighty Road Journey - Like No Other

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga, the regional development agency, and Hamilton & Waikato Tourism have launched today ‘The Waikato to Taranaki Way’ road journey to encourage visitors and road trippers to discover new experiences while travelling along State Highway 3.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2212/Waikato__Taranaki_Road_Journey_Way.pdf

The Waikato to Taranaki Way is a newly curated self-drive journey product and itinerary, connecting Waikato to Taranaki visitors along the west coast of the North Island, from Port Waikato to Back Beach / Paritutu in Taranaki. The itinerary recommends a number of activities and attractions, to discover local stories and facts, places of cultural significance, and stunning views along the way.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism, Chief Executive, Nicola Greenwell says the road journey concept was born out of the acknowledgement that the two regions have great synergies and the itinerary offers a fantastic alternative journey through the central North Island.

"This is the first time we have worked together on a project of this type, and we’re excited to see visitors exploring our special part of New Zealand," says Greenwell.

Venture Taranaki, GM Destination, Brylee Flutey agrees, "Taranaki and Waikato are full of intriguing places, engrossing stories, and memorable moments for visitors and locals alike and this new self-drive journey will help travellers discover hidden gems and realise the drive between these destinations is an experience like no other."

"The drive-journey will inspire you with ideas, from stunning walking tracks at Ngāruawāhia, Pirongia and Mount Damper to iconic eateries like the Fat Pigeon Café in PioPio and The Bratwurst Bros Uruti stop. For those who are keen to get off the main road, you’ll even find details for a hot water beach, underground glowworm caves, to an ancient volcanic crater with 360° views of New Plymouth and Maunga Taranaki in the distance," continues Flutey.

The Waikato to Taranaki Way was developed collaboratively with key stakeholders, including iwi from both regions, where their ideas and input were sought about the meaningful locations to include on the itinerary. "If you’re planning a visit to Waikato or Taranaki or you’ve got friends or family coming to visit, we encourage you to spread the word and download The Waikato to Taranaki Way before you hit the road, and make your journey one to remember," concludes Greenwell.

Hard copy maps will soon be available at i-SITES and a range of businesses on the drive journey, or you can view and download a copy at taranaki.co.nz/visit/getting-here/ or waikatonz.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Waikato to Taranaki Way is a joint venture between Venture Taranaki (VT) and Hamilton & Waikato Tourism (HWT). Both agencies identified within their strategic plans drive journeys with neighbouring regions as an opportunity for visitor sector growth.

The Waikato to Taranaki Way was also born from the ‘Designing the Visitor Futures of Taranaki’ report that VT released in July 2021. The report used a future-focused, user-centric approach to identify future areas of opportunity that our visitor sector can leverage when developing existing visitor experiences or looking at new initiatives to attract people to the region. The report identified four provocations: Eat the Region, Tailored Taranaki, Voyage with Us, and All Inclusive.

Drive journeys, and The Waikato to Taranaki Way, fall within the ‘Voyage with Us’ provocation and focuses on a growing segment of travellers seeking to explore new destinations, our people, our environments, and culture on a deeper level.

Prior to the Waikato Destination Management Plan, the Hamilton & Waikato Tourism Opportunities Plan (TOP) identified the tourism opportunities that have the greatest potential to drive sustainable growth and dispersal throughout the region. A west coast themed-drive itinerary was suggested as a potential development in the TOP to showcase a variety of experiences, attractions and accommodation in this area of the Waikato that visitors could enjoy depending on their personal preferences.

The Waikato to Taranaki Way is a MBIE funded project through the Government’s Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme/Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery and Re-set Plan.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaslighting About Inflation


Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?..
More>>



 
 



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 