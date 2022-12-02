Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

10-year-old Becomes The One-millionth Tamariki To Learn Lifesaving First Aid Skills

Friday, 2 December 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Hato Hone St John

A 10-year-old schoolgirl from South Auckland has become the one millionth tamariki to learn lifesaving first skills since 2015.

Sithuli Kulasinghe, a Year 6 pupil from Takanini School, was taught a wide range of first aid skills, from how to call 111 when responding to an emergency and perform effective CPR to how to prevent injuries at home and treat a sprain.

“I’m so proud to be the one-millionth child. My parents are just so proud of me. I can’t wait to get home and show my siblings this giant certificate”, says Sithuli.

“We now have safety skills and know how to assess a situation. It’s been totally awesome learning and it’s been really helpful.”

Sithuli was awarded the accolade in her school assembly after being part of ASB St John in Schools – New Zealand’s largest in-school first aid training programme.

Over the last week, the one million children and over 50 ASB Super Saver Bravery Awards recipients have been congratulated by a variety of famous faces, with New Zealand's most successful Paralympian Dame Sophie Pascoe, former All Black Piri Weepu, and New Zealand mental health advocate and writer Jazz Thornton all sending messages of congratulation to the tamariki.

Jacci Tatnell, Hato Hone St John Head of Community Education, says, “Marking one million tamariki is a celebration of all these amazing tamariki and their whānau.

“It’s incredible when you think about the courage these amazing tamariki have shown. We’ve already seen so many use their lifesaving skills to save lives and help their communities. The programme has made such a difference in the lives of so many whānau.

“By 2032, we hope every young New Zealander will step into their future with the first aid and mental health wellness skills to thrive.”

ASB Head of Community, Sponsorship and Events, Mark Graham, says, “ASB stepped up to support the school education programme because we want young New Zealanders to have the confidence to take action in an emergency. Our longstanding partnership with Hato Hone St John is supporting a healthier future for our communities and we’re so proud to be playing our part in that.”

