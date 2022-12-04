Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Masterton Eastside Cycle Route Gets Funding Green Light

Sunday, 4 December 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council has been granted funding towards a Lansdowne to Kuripuni Cycleway through the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Transport Choices programme.

The project will see cycle lanes installed between Colombo Road and Crayne Street – linking three local schools and increasing the ability for students and other users to use active transport to travel between school and home on Masterton’s east side.

“This is an exciting win for our town,” says Mayor Gary Caffell. “This funding will help us deliver a safe alternative for local youngsters to cycle to and from school – as well as linking our northern and southern ends of town for cyclists.”

“This new cycle corridor develops a network that will help Masterton create a cycle-friendly environment. Active transport like cycling is a great way for people to get around – reducing travel costs for families and emissions created by cars taking short journeys around town.”

Final design of the cycle lanes is yet to be confirmed, with multiple options being explored including shared cycle and pedestrian paths and various roadside parking options.

“Any final outcomes will be decided based on available road space, and user safety for walking and cycling along the length of the route.”

“The project team involved will engage with properties that run along the proposed cycle route, and a decision on the final layout will be made early in the new year,” Mayor Caffell said.

Waka Kotahi Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King says she is pleased Masterton District Council has received programme funding.

“The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel. I’m pleased to say we received an outstanding response from councils around the country, embracing the opportunity to provide greater transport choices for their communities,” she said.

“Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro mobility networks; create walkable neighbourhoods; support healthy school travel; or make public transport easier to use.”

“The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet.”

Masterton District Council applied for funding of $1.1m. The final amount granted will be subject to Waka Kotahi further scoping the project.

