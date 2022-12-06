Unison Power Box Goes From Ugly To Blooming Beautiful

The ugly green Unison power box outside the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, in Hastings, has been replaced by a beautifully painted artwork by local women artist Abbey Merson.

The Women’s Centre originally called for submissions and the work by Merson called Blooming Box was chosen. Merson describes herself as an artist devoted to making the world extraordinary. She says, “I'll jump at any opportunity to add a splash of colour or floral-ify the ordinary - like the humble power box, often tagged and a little 'ugly', yet deserving of a touch of beauty”.

Merson chose to paint the power box as one big bunch of different brightly coloured hydrangeas which symbolises humans of all colours and walks of life, coming together to create one big rainbow explosion of colourful, community beauty.

Sitting proudly outside the Heretaunga Women's Centre, Merson says the hydrangea flower is also a silent nod to fellow Wahine Toa navigating the often-turbulent journey of womanhood with gratitude, grace, and beauty. She hopes Blooming Box makes passers-by want to stop for a moment, reflect and smile.

The Women’s centre is thrilled with the result and the added beauty to street and centre.

