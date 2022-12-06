Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unison Power Box Goes From Ugly To Blooming Beautiful

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 10:20 am
Press Release: Heretaunga Women's Centre

The ugly green Unison power box outside the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, in Hastings, has been replaced by a beautifully painted artwork by local women artist Abbey Merson.

The Women’s Centre originally called for submissions and the work by Merson called Blooming Box was chosen. Merson describes herself as an artist devoted to making the world extraordinary. She says, “I'll jump at any opportunity to add a splash of colour or floral-ify the ordinary - like the humble power box, often tagged and a little 'ugly', yet deserving of a touch of beauty”.

Merson chose to paint the power box as one big bunch of different brightly coloured hydrangeas which symbolises humans of all colours and walks of life, coming together to create one big rainbow explosion of colourful, community beauty.
Sitting proudly outside the Heretaunga Women's Centre, Merson says the hydrangea flower is also a silent nod to fellow Wahine Toa navigating the often-turbulent journey of womanhood with gratitude, grace, and beauty. She hopes Blooming Box makes passers-by want to stop for a moment, reflect and smile.

The Women’s centre is thrilled with the result and the added beauty to street and centre.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free. All staff in our 300+ Scoop Pro organisations enjoy easy access to Scoop and additional benefits including Pro news tools.
Add your email address below to find out how to save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply).

Find more from Heretaunga Women's Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 