Council Accepts Tranche 1 Of "no Strings" Better Off Funding

Eleven Whangarei District Council (WDC) programmes and projects have been granted a total $9.48 million of funding under Tranche 1 of the government’s Three Waters Reforms Better Off Funding package.

“While the objectives of three waters reform are admirable, the wholesale changes recommended by government are not a good fit in our District,” said Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo.

“That being said, our Council voted to accept this Tranche 1 funding, and we will put this to good work for our community.”

Mayor Cocurullo said the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) who manage the fund, required funded projects to align with Council’s role in community wellbeing.

“Central Government had specific requirements for this funding to be spent on. The programmes and projects had to support transitioning to sustainable and low-emissions economies, including by building resilience to climate change and natural hazards. The projects needed to deliver infrastructure or services that will enable housing development and growth, placemaking and improvements in community well-being.

The projects that received funding were:

$0.15m Punaruku, Russell Road Flood Mitigation & Access Options Investigation & Business Case

$1.00m Climate Change Adaptation Strategy Priority Actions

$1.10m Hikurangi Repo (Swamp) Environmental Improvement Options & Business Case

$0.30m Papakāinga Support Contestable Fund

$0.15m New Land Search and Rescue (LandSaR) Base (building extension) at Onerahi Airport

$0.20m Additional City Safe Resourcing (from 2023)

$4.00m Māori Wellbeing/Kaupapa Māori Programme

$0.85m Ōakura Sports Park Development and Wetland Restoration

$0.80m Ruakākā Recreation Centre Stage 1 (contribution to complete)

$0.15m Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade First Response Building Extension (combined with $0.15m from the Partnership Fund)

$0.78m Programme and Project Resources, Administration and Contingencies

Mayor Cocurullo said Council took up the DIA’s challenge to work closely with nga hapū o Whangārei to decide together what the funding could be allocated to.

“Central government’s timeframes were unrealistic for comprehensive engagement so a Māori Wellbeing/Kaupapa Māori Programme became a solution to enable wider engagement over a longer timeframe.”

Mayor Cocurullo said all the projects/programmes in Tranche 1 need to be completed by 30 June 2027, so Council is now establishing the work programme for 2023.

“With central government funding for these projects, it provides additional savings to our ratepayers who would normally have funded these through rates.

“I am pleased to see so many important issues within our community receiving funds, which will set us up for a positive future aligned to our vision to be an inclusive, resilient and sustainable District,” Mayor Cocurullo said.

Tranche 2 of Better Off Funding has been signalled as $28.45 million for Whangarei District Council, being available from 1 July 2024, however decisions have not yet been made about what this funding would be spent on.

