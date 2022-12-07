Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Accepts Tranche 1 Of "no Strings" Better Off Funding

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 10:33 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

 

Eleven Whangarei District Council (WDC) programmes and projects have been granted a total $9.48 million of funding under Tranche 1 of the government’s Three Waters Reforms Better Off Funding package.

“While the objectives of three waters reform are admirable, the wholesale changes recommended by government are not a good fit in our District,” said Whangarei Mayor Vince Cocurullo.

“That being said, our Council voted to accept this Tranche 1 funding, and we will put this to good work for our community.”

Mayor Cocurullo said the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) who manage the fund, required funded projects to align with Council’s role in community wellbeing.

“Central Government had specific requirements for this funding to be spent on. The programmes and projects had to support transitioning to sustainable and low-emissions economies, including by building resilience to climate change and natural hazards. The projects needed to deliver infrastructure or services that will enable housing development and growth, placemaking and improvements in community well-being.

The projects that received funding were:

  • $0.15m Punaruku, Russell Road Flood Mitigation & Access Options Investigation & Business Case
  • $1.00m Climate Change Adaptation Strategy Priority Actions
  • $1.10m Hikurangi Repo (Swamp) Environmental Improvement Options & Business Case
  • $0.30m Papakāinga Support Contestable Fund
  • $0.15m New Land Search and Rescue (LandSaR) Base (building extension) at Onerahi Airport
  • $0.20m Additional City Safe Resourcing (from 2023)
  • $4.00m Māori Wellbeing/Kaupapa Māori Programme
  • $0.85m Ōakura Sports Park Development and Wetland Restoration
  • $0.80m Ruakākā Recreation Centre Stage 1 (contribution to complete)
  • $0.15m Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade First Response Building Extension (combined with $0.15m from the Partnership Fund)
  • $0.78m Programme and Project Resources, Administration and Contingencies

Mayor Cocurullo said Council took up the DIA’s challenge to work closely with nga hapū o Whangārei to decide together what the funding could be allocated to.

“Central government’s timeframes were unrealistic for comprehensive engagement so a Māori Wellbeing/Kaupapa Māori Programme became a solution to enable wider engagement over a longer timeframe.”

Mayor Cocurullo said all the projects/programmes in Tranche 1 need to be completed by 30 June 2027, so Council is now establishing the work programme for 2023.

“With central government funding for these projects, it provides additional savings to our ratepayers who would normally have funded these through rates.

“I am pleased to see so many important issues within our community receiving funds, which will set us up for a positive future aligned to our vision to be an inclusive, resilient and sustainable District,” Mayor Cocurullo said.

Tranche 2 of Better Off Funding has been signalled as $28.45 million for Whangarei District Council, being available from 1 July 2024, however decisions have not yet been made about what this funding would be spent on.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 