Selwyn District Leads Filled Job Growth

Selwyn district had a 6.0 percent (1,840 jobs) annual growth in filled job numbers for the year ended September 2022, Stats NZ said today.

“The Selwyn district in Canterbury is now the fastest-growing territorial authority for filled jobs in New Zealand,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

In comparison, filled jobs for all New Zealand rose by 2.2 percent in the year ended September 2022.

The next largest increases were in the Central Otago district and the Wairoa district, which both experienced a 4.2 percent annual increase in filled jobs.

