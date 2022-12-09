Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Hosts First Hui With Mana Whenua

Friday, 9 December 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Wayne Brown

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Tāmaki Makaurau iwi representatives gathered in Auckland yesterday to whakawhanaungatanga and explore new ways for council and mana whenua to work together.

Mayor Brown said, “It was always important to me to reach out to mana whenua early in my mayoralty, to lay the foundation for a productive relationship”.

Yesterday’s hui was a significant occasion, being the first time in Auckland Council’s recent history that a mayor has issued a collective invitation to mana whenua.

“We need a living relationship between council and iwi, a relationship between human beings who hold each other in esteem and deal Rangatira ki Rangatira,” Mayor Brown said.

“I think we can do better than just ticking boxes. I want to work with mana whenua to make things better for the next generation of Aucklanders.”

The hui was attended by iwi representatives from Auckland’s northern, central, eastern, western, and southern districts, including Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Whātua Orakei, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Paoa, Te Kawerau ā Maki, Ngāti Tamaoho, Te Akitai Waiōhua, Te Ahiwaru Waiōhua, and Ngāti Te Ata Waiōhua.

Chair of the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, Terrence ‘Mook’ Hohneck said it was good to accept an invitation from the Mayor.

“There was enough in what the Mayor said to give us confidence moving forward that iwi will be listened to and engaged with in a robust manner. There was rigour in his conversation, and he was animated in what he wants to do,” Hohneck said.

The Mayor indicated that he wants to see commercial opportunities and hard outcomes for mana whenua.

Whau Ward Councillor and Lead Councillor for the Māori Outcomes Portfolio, Kerrin Leoni (Ngāti Pāoa) will work side-by-side with Mayor Brown to help bring council closer to all Tāmaki Makaurau iwi.

“Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is home to the largest and youngest Māori population, and we have a real opportunity here to make a positive impact in the lives of Māori,” Councillor Leoni said.

“Yesterday was a good opportunity for the Mayor to listen to the voices of mana whenua, and for them to know the door is open and they can bring their whakaaro to him.”

The Mayor invited mana whenua to meet regularly with him, individually and collectively, and to consider having a larger hui. He also plans to meet with mātāwaka in the New Year.

“I look to the leadership in this room to help shape how council and iwi can work together to address the challenges we face,” Mayor Brown said.

