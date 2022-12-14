Get Home From The Bar This Summer!

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

Thinking about checking out those epic fishing spots just across the bar? From the Manukau and Tairua to Raglan and Waimakariri, Coastguard volunteers responded to a number of bar crossing accidents last summer, several of which saw people not return home to their loved ones.

This summer, we’re calling for all boaties to get home safely from the bar – even if that means deciding not to cross at all.

Coastguard Papakura volunteer Chris Laufale said his Unit’s volunteers have responded to numerous preventable tragedies on the Manukau bar over the years.

“Even for the most experienced boaties like our skippers, crossing a bar requires careful planning, observation and risk assessment. We’re seeing too many risks being taken when crossing bars so are urging boaties to follow our five-step bar crossing checklist this summer,” he said.

“Crossing the bar because you feel pressured to get home is a recipe for disaster. Know your limits and take your time.”

Bar Crossing Checklist

1 – Always wear a lifejacket

  • Everyone on board wearing a fit-for-purpose lifejacket
  • Crotch straps for kids’ lifejackets and challenging environments

2 – Always check the marine weather conditions and the tides

  • Cross at the highest possible tide, never cross at low tide

3 – Carry two forms of waterproof communications and log a Trip Report and Bar Crossing report with Coastguard

  • Log your Trip Report on VHF, *500 or on the Coastguard App so we know where you’re going, when you’re coming back and the number of people on board
  • Log your Bar Crossing Report on VHF or *500 letting us know when and where you’re crossing. If you don’t close your report within 15-30min we’ll launch our search and rescue procedures

4 – Stop and observe the bar. If it looks too rough for your abilities, wait for a better time to cross

  • Notice the sequence of waves, check the surrounding area and conditions
  • Tie down loose hatches, brief your crew, have someone look out for trailing waves
  • Keep comms close by and let Coastguard know when you’re safely across the bar

5 – Seek local advice

  • Talk to your local Coastguard Unit or local boaties about the bar before you head out
  • Understand the conditions and what to look for
  • Ensure your boat is capable of making the trip across the bar and back
  • Improve your skills with a Coastguard Boating Education course

Over summer, Coastguard volunteers will be out on the water ensuring Kiwis can enjoy our beautiful waterways safely and with confidence. Do you part and make sure you and your whānau don’t become a statistic this holiday season. If you need to contact Coastguard for on-water assistance, please call *500. For marine emergencies please call 111 or VHF Channel 16.

Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


