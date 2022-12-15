Big Crowd Flocks To Rotorua’s Agrodome

ROTORUA 14 DECEMBER 2022: Tourism is back with strong support from the domestic market as hundreds of visitors flocked to the Agrodome at the weekend.

More than 1,500 people flooded the gates for Locals Day on Sunday with the Agrodome selling out its 550-seat farm show for the first time ever post Covid-19.

Owned by Ngāi Tahu Tourism, General Manager of Tourism Jolanda Cave says, “It’s really heartening seeing so many visitors back at the Agrodome enjoying everything the park has to offer and we look forward welcoming many more guests back over the upcoming summer holidays.”

The Agrodome is an icon of New Zealand tourism. The working farm is located on the outskirts of Rotorua and offers an interactive farm experience; with a nursery of baby animals, farm tours, shearing shows, adventure playground and a cafe. It’s been offering Kiwis and overseas tourists an authentic ‘hands on’ experiential farm experience for 40 years.

In tandem with its post Covid-19 reopening Agrodome welcomed their famous new attraction, movie and TV star Shaun the Sheep and his sidekick Bitzer the Dog.

Agrodome Business Manager Shelley Burnett says, “You’ll get to meet Shaun, watch episodes of Shaun the Sheep in the dome and take home your own Shaun from the souvenir shop. And there will be even more Shaun adventures and antics next year.

“Shaun and Bitzer are an exciting addition to the fun at the Agrodome and I’m sure they will bring lots of smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Ever since hitting the screen back in 1995’s Wallace and Gromit short “A Close Shave,” Shaun’s been a valued part of his Aardman creator family, stealing the hearts of everyone he meets.

