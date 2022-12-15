Taitokerau Northland Destination Management Plan Celebrates 12 Months Of Progress

The Taitokerau Northland Destination Management Plan has celebrated its first anniversary, marking one year of working towards the region’s vision of enhancing the value of the region’s visitor experiences.

The Taitokerau Northland Destination Management Plan was co-created in partnership between the Te Au Mārie Sestercentennial Trust, Te Hiringa Trust & Business Promotions, Te Puni Kōkiri (TPK) Tai Tokerau and Northland Inc.

Northland Inc General Manager of Destination, Tania Burt, says that the Plan has generated significant product development in its first 12 months, adding value to the visitor appeal of the region.

“The first 12 months of the Destination Management Plan has seen the launch of the Taitokerau Northland Food and Beverage Action Plan along with four food and beverage itineraries, a successful cross-sector hui to support this kaupapa now and in the future, three new Northland Journeys maps, and the launch of the Aotearoa New Zealand Histories Educational Programmes. Each of these initiatives add to the quality of visitor experiences within Te Tai Tokerau, with a lens on generating sustainable, long-term change for the region.”

With a global shift in the visitor industry towards a Destination Management-based approach, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment released guidelines in 2020 to aid Regional Tourism Organisations and their respective regions in developing tourism plans which maximise the benefits to the region whilst managing any negative impacts.

The Predator Free Te Tai Tokerau Collective has also continued to gain momentum since the Plan was launched, with the Taitokerau Northland effort being recognised by Minister Nash during his speech at the recent Regional Tourism NZ Te Ūnga Mai wananga in Invercargill.

The role of championing the growth and opportunities for iwi and Māori businesses, to participate and lead in Māori future-focused sectors of the economy, is also a significant and a key message of the Plan.

Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust Project Lead for Economic Development, Tui Te Paa says “the Plan recognises the importance of collaboration with Iwi, hapū and stakeholders, with socialisation of the Plan a focus during the first 12 months.

The Taitokerau Destination Management Plan has required a mindset shift across the visitor industry and the region, with initiatives such as the Responsible Tourism Workshops aiding in growing understanding and education around the strategy and benefits.”

The Plan has been guided by a leadership group comprising of Northland industry leaders, iwi, hapū, agencies and local and central Government representatives, who will continue to lead the strategic direction in collaboration moving forward.

Leadership Group Co-Chair Dame Jenny Shipley says: “Moving forward, the focus for the Plan is to continue the momentum built in regional collaboration and support of initiatives. Securing funding will be important in our ability to implement further actions which generate tangible change for the region.”

Localised destination management plans will also be undertaken for traditionally key visitor areas under pressure from visitation such as the Bay of Islands, Waipoua Forest, the Poor Knights/Tutukaka Coast and Te Hiku/Cape Reinga.

Further information on the Taitokerau Destination Management Plan can be found at https://www.northlandnz.com/destination-management

© Scoop Media

