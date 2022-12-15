Banks Peninsula Residents To Stop Using Water

"We’re asking residents to please stop using water, including for flushing toilets, showering and washing. You can still take drinking water from your tap," Head of Three Waters Helen Beaumont says.

"Without power we can’t pump water into our storage reservoirs, so will be operating on a limited supply until power is back on and we can refill our reservoirs."

"Our wastewater network relies on power to pump wastewater from place to place. By stopping flushing you are helping us avoid wastewater overflows," Ms Beaumont says.

We are working with electricity providers and will provide more information as it is available. You can find more on the Orion website - https://www.oriongroup.co.nz/customers/power-outages/current

Please also stop using water if you’re in Lyttelton Harbour (including Diamond Harbour and Governors Bay) and don’t have power.

