It’s A Climate Emergency; Delay = Death

This morning supporters of Restore Passenger Rail sprayed government MP offices with fake blood, wearing t-shirts reading “delay = death” along with supporting action taken by Extinction Rebellion in Whakatū who are holding a silent vigil at their local Labour party office. This action follows a 6 December meeting with Restore Passenger Rail supporters and Transport Minister MIchael Wood, who said restoring passenger rail is not even in his top ten priorities.

“Government Ministers have the power to future-proof our transport system at this time of climate and ecological emergency by restoring passenger rail, yet they choose delay.” said spokesperson James Cockle.

“Delay on climate action equals Death. Millions around the world are already dying from drought, famine and floods because of climate breakdown. While governments neglect their duty of care to their citizens they have blood on their hands.

“Every day of delay worsens both the climate and cost of living crises. It doesn’t have to be this way. This Christmas we would rather see real action and celebrate a government decision to restore nationwide affordable and accessible passenger rail.”

© Scoop Media

