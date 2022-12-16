Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter Saving Lives In November

Throughout the month of November, your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 24 life-saving mission in the Manawatu, Wanganui and surrounding regions. These missions included 3 inter-hospital transfers, 9 medical events, 4 Motor vehicle accidents, 2 Rescue missions and 6 Rural & Farm related incidents, which account for 25% of all transported missions. Your rescue helicopter crew was seen in the likes of Palmerston North, Herbertville, Otaki, and Taihape, with 2 missions being carried out in each location.

The month started off with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched on November 1st, to Waiouru for a man in his 40s who had sustained critical facial injuries. The patient was flown to Wanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On the early hours of Sunday morning, November 6th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Feilding for a woman in her 60s who had sustained critical injuries. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment. That same day, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Levin for a woman in her 20s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, November 8th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town south of Palmerston North for a man in his 20s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday, November 10th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Raetihi for a teenage female who had sustained multiple injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was stabilized at the scene and was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, November 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Otaki for a young girl who was suffering from seizures. The patient was in critical condition and was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday, November 18th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to an MVA near Otaki for a patient who had sustained serious injuries. The patient was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to north of Taihape for a person that had been involved in a motorbike accident and had sustained critical injuries. The patient was flown to Wanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, November 26th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a town east of Palmerston North for a teenage boy who had been involved in a motorbike accident and had sustained fracture injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. That afternoon, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched back to the same town east of Palmerston North for a man in his 30s who had been involved in a motorbike accident and had sustained fracture injuries. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

With the Christmas season just around the corner for New Zealand, kiwis will be out and about making the most of this warm weather and sunshine. Your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew will remain on standby all summer, so that they can be there for patients whenever and wherever they are needed. Our work is made possible by the generosity of our donors and sponsors. Donations are vital in helping our patients when they need it most. Donate to your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/.../Grassroots-Trust-rescue.../christmas

© Scoop Media

