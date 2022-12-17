Sudden Death, Bond Street, Dunedin

Police can confirm a person has died in an incident on Bond Street, Dunedin.

At about 6am this morning, Emergency services attended a report of a body on the street.

Sadly, a person was located deceased.

We can reassure the community we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police acknowledge that this has been a traumatic event for those involved, we will continue to provide support for those affected by the incident.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner who will release their findings in due course.

