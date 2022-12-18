Serious Crash, SH2, Western Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 2 at Whakamārama, in Western Bay of Plenty.

A truck and car have collided on the highway, near the intersection of Omokoroa Road. The crash happened about 3.55pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions are in place.

The highway is expected to be blocked for some time while Police investigate.

