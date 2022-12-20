Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Get Parks Prepared Ahead Of Greater Wellington’s Summer Events Programme  

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington is calling on the region to get ‘parks prepared’ ahead of its annual Summer Events programme which spans the region’s network of parks.

“With summer approaching, it’s time to swap the screen for sunscreen, trade the tie for a towel and change out your workmates for your whānau, and get into our regional parks”, says Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter.

Greater Wellington’s advice about being parks prepared is all about setting park goers up for success when they return to regional parks for its summer events programme after the Christmas break.

“Our summer events are a great opportunity to experience the parks two different ways, surrounded by the sounds of nature, and also with the sounds of laughter and joy of families enjoying a day in nature”.

Global research supports the health benefits of interacting with nature, in particular for children.

Our regional parks offer the perfect setting to foster this childlike sense of wonder, whether craning your neck in awe of the giant rata in Kaitoke Regional Park or simply tuning into the birdsong of nearby tūi.

In attending the events, we want to create whanaungatanga and unforgettable memories for your whole whānau”.

“From guided walks through gorgeous scenery, to snorkelling along our stunning coastline, bustling open days with flavoursome food trucks, mountain biking, petting lambs, our Regional Parks Summer Events series has something for everyone.

We’re thrilled to be running full events programme this year with the last two year’s editions disrupted due to COVID-19 and so I encourage everyone to save the date and head along to one” adds Cr Ponter.

Getting parks prepared also reminds park goers of a crucial responsibility, being mindful of animal and plant life when exploring regional parks.

“Our parks team work hard to protect the natural environment of our parks while still creating a place we can all enjoy all year round and especially in summer.”

Find out more about Greater Wellington’s 2023 summer events programme at gw.govt.nz/summerevents

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 