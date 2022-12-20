Get Parks Prepared Ahead Of Greater Wellington’s Summer Events Programme

Greater Wellington is calling on the region to get ‘parks prepared’ ahead of its annual Summer Events programme which spans the region’s network of parks.

“With summer approaching, it’s time to swap the screen for sunscreen, trade the tie for a towel and change out your workmates for your whānau, and get into our regional parks”, says Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter.

Greater Wellington’s advice about being parks prepared is all about setting park goers up for success when they return to regional parks for its summer events programme after the Christmas break.

“Our summer events are a great opportunity to experience the parks two different ways, surrounded by the sounds of nature, and also with the sounds of laughter and joy of families enjoying a day in nature”.

Global research supports the health benefits of interacting with nature, in particular for children.

Our regional parks offer the perfect setting to foster this childlike sense of wonder, whether craning your neck in awe of the giant rata in Kaitoke Regional Park or simply tuning into the birdsong of nearby tūi.

In attending the events, we want to create whanaungatanga and unforgettable memories for your whole whānau”.

“From guided walks through gorgeous scenery, to snorkelling along our stunning coastline, bustling open days with flavoursome food trucks, mountain biking, petting lambs, our Regional Parks Summer Events series has something for everyone.

We’re thrilled to be running full events programme this year with the last two year’s editions disrupted due to COVID-19 and so I encourage everyone to save the date and head along to one” adds Cr Ponter.

Getting parks prepared also reminds park goers of a crucial responsibility, being mindful of animal and plant life when exploring regional parks.

“Our parks team work hard to protect the natural environment of our parks while still creating a place we can all enjoy all year round and especially in summer.”

Find out more about Greater Wellington’s 2023 summer events programme at gw.govt.nz/summerevents

