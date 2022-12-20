Update: Onerahi homicide investigation

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei/Kaipara Area Investigations Manager:

Police have today arrested and charged a second person as part of their investigation into a homicide in Onerahi earlier this year.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

Enquiries have been underway since a body was located at a residential address on Thursday 27 October.

As previously advised [1], a 42-year-old man is currently before the court on one charge of murder.

We would like to thank the community for their assistance throughout this investigation.

