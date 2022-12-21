Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Full Approval For Council In First Round Of Better Off Funding

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Restoration work to a Huntly rugby league ground, creation of a Naike Wellness Hub and Te Paina restoration work are among Council and community projects set to benefit from $7 million of Better Off Funding money.

Waikato District Council has received word from the Department of Internal Affairs that all 20 of its shortlisted applications have been accepted to receive full funding in tranche 1 of the Better Off Funding programme.

Under the Three Waters Reform programme, the Government developed the Better Off funding programme as an investment by the Crown into the future of local government, with a particular focus on community wellbeing.

Waikato District Council were one of a few councils who took the opportunity to engage fully with their communities on Better Off Funding.

It received 115 applications worth $50 million from throughout the district and it was a tough task to narrow them down to fit the funding package size allocated by the government.

“Waikato District Council saw this opportunity to take the conversation into the heart of our communities and let our people show us what our vision of ‘liveable, thriving, connected communities’ means to them,” says Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church.

“While this is a huge success for our people and our communities, the outcome comes as no surprise. This outcome reflects the aroha that our people put into their application and the rigorous assessment process followed by Council to ensure that each project going to the DIA was set up for success.”

Council partnered with local iwi to develop a novel process for assessing the applications based on the DIA criteria, and added Council’s vision, values, and Mātauranga Māori into the assessment process.

In the new year, the Waikato District Council will distribute funding to the projects so that works may begin in the community in 2023.

Council has been allocated a further $23 million in the second tranche of funding, which the DIA will open for applications in the future, should the Three Waters reform programme progress.

The 20 projects that received Tranche 1 funding are:

Whaingaroa Wharf Western Walkway - $3,200,000
 

Taupiri Community Shared Pathway (Stages 1 and 2) - $688,675

Te Paina Restoration - $630,500

Restoring Mauri to Davies Park - $547,950

District-wide CCTV safer communities project - $539,630

Whatawhata Playground - $325,000

Te Kowhai Structure Plan - $325,000

Waerenga Community Hub Feasibility - $307,164

Naike Wellness Hub/Community Gym - $184,631

Te Paina Pest Eradication - $169,000

Kimihia Lakes Irrigation and Picnic Site - $124,852

Whatawhata Country Tennis Club Upgrades - $117,000

Te Paina Waters Programme - $97,500

Waka Energy Resources & Papakainga Project - $78,000

Te Kauwhata Community Transport Service Electric Car Project - $58,500

Te Akau South Kaitiaki - $57,229

Accessibility Lift at Raglan Old School Arts Centre - $38,397

Community Heartsaver Defibrillators - $38,337

Te Ao Moana Whaingaroa - $23,344

Raglan Bowling Club Irrigation Upgrade - $9,123

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 