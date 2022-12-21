Full Approval For Council In First Round Of Better Off Funding
Restoration work to a Huntly rugby league ground, creation of a Naike Wellness Hub and Te Paina restoration work are among Council and community projects set to benefit from $7 million of Better Off Funding money.
Waikato District Council has received word from the Department of Internal Affairs that all 20 of its shortlisted applications have been accepted to receive full funding in tranche 1 of the Better Off Funding programme.
Under the Three Waters Reform programme, the Government developed the Better Off funding programme as an investment by the Crown into the future of local government, with a particular focus on community wellbeing.
Waikato District Council were one of a few councils who took the opportunity to engage fully with their communities on Better Off Funding.
It received 115 applications worth $50 million from throughout the district and it was a tough task to narrow them down to fit the funding package size allocated by the government.
“Waikato District Council saw this opportunity to take the conversation into the heart of our communities and let our people show us what our vision of ‘liveable, thriving, connected communities’ means to them,” says Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church.
“While this is a huge success for our people and our communities, the outcome comes as no surprise. This outcome reflects the aroha that our people put into their application and the rigorous assessment process followed by Council to ensure that each project going to the DIA was set up for success.”
Council partnered with local iwi to develop a novel process for assessing the applications based on the DIA criteria, and added Council’s vision, values, and Mātauranga Māori into the assessment process.
In the new year, the Waikato District Council will distribute funding to the projects so that works may begin in the community in 2023.
Council has been allocated a further $23 million in the second tranche of funding, which the DIA will open for applications in the future, should the Three Waters reform programme progress.
The 20 projects that received Tranche 1 funding are:
Whaingaroa Wharf Western Walkway -
$3,200,000
Taupiri Community Shared Pathway (Stages 1 and 2) - $688,675
Te Paina Restoration - $630,500
Restoring Mauri to Davies Park - $547,950
District-wide CCTV safer communities project - $539,630
Whatawhata Playground - $325,000
Te Kowhai Structure Plan - $325,000
Waerenga Community Hub Feasibility - $307,164
Naike Wellness Hub/Community Gym - $184,631
Te Paina Pest Eradication - $169,000
Kimihia Lakes Irrigation and Picnic Site - $124,852
Whatawhata Country Tennis Club Upgrades - $117,000
Te Paina Waters Programme - $97,500
Waka Energy Resources & Papakainga Project - $78,000
Te Kauwhata Community Transport Service Electric Car Project - $58,500
Te Akau South Kaitiaki - $57,229
Accessibility Lift at Raglan Old School Arts Centre - $38,397
Community Heartsaver Defibrillators - $38,337
Te Ao Moana Whaingaroa - $23,344
Raglan Bowling Club Irrigation Upgrade - $9,123