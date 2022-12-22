Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas Comes Early For Council Funding Applications

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 11:59 am
Press Release: Westland District Council


Just in time for Christmas cheer, the Westland District Council has received notification that their applications to Three Waters Better Off funding and Lotteries Grants funding have been successful.

“This funding is going to benefit communities throughout the Westland District,” says Mayor Helen Lash. “From the Better Off funding we have been allocated up to $2.79 million in the first tranche of the Three Waters Funding programme . This will support a wide range of community initiatives in the categories of:

· Township improvements

· Community funding

· Community halls

· Culture and heritage

· Community resilience.”

“We are also excited to announce that our application to the Lotteries Commission for $510,000 towards the Cass Square Playground upgrade has been successful. This figure matches the funding budgeted by Council in the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 and Annual Plan 2022/2023, increasing the total funding package to $1.02 million. Lotteries allocated $13.5 million in funding, which means that Westland received 4% of the total value of the funds available. This is excellent news for a small council. The groundwork for the Cass Square project will get underway in the New Year and all things going to plan, the target opening date of the playground will be June 2023.”

Note
The funding application is on our website here: https://www.westlanddc.govt.nz/media/gaojsazr/better-off-funding-application-2022.pdf

