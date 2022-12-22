Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Gift That Keeps On Giving; New Zealand Blood Service Seeks To Fill Holiday Donation Appointments

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Blood Service

With many Kiwis clocking off for the holiday period between Christmas and the New Year, New Zealand Blood Service is asking donors to make time to donate blood or plasma to help fill the 5000 appointments still available.

With donor centres in Auckland (Epsom), Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch open on Boxing Day and January 2, NZBS is urging people to upgrade their sun loungers for a donor chair to help them meet demand over the holiday period.

Asuka Burge, NZBS National Manager of Marketing and Communications, says the generous spirits of the donor community always pull through and they’re asking people to book appointments to help see the year out strong, and start the year in a positive way.

“For many of us Christmas is a time to take a break and recharge after what’s arguably been another hectic year. But as Kiwis start to clock off for the year, we are entering one of our most challenging periods. In the rush of the Christmas period, we have seen less donors booking in and that puts a strain on our ability to meet demand.

"The reality is every 18 minutes someone in New Zealand needs blood or blood products, and unfortunately this doesn’t stop when Kiwis head away on holiday. In fact, this year we’re forecasting a 4% increase on demand.”

Whether you’re heading away to a bach, exploring a new part of Aotearoa or staying home, NZBS needs ordinary Kiwis to do something extraordinary and take one hour out of their summer and book an appointment to donate.

“You can come in and relax, read a book, have a cuppa, save up to three lives and then carry on with the rest of your holiday.

“If you’re out and about or away from your usual donor center, donors can find a mobile drive near where they’re staying and help us to continue to meet demand.”

NZBS is welcoming new and old faces to book an appointment and donate blood over the Christmas-early New Year period.

People are encouraged to find their nearest donor centre or mobile drive and book an appointment by visiting www.nzblood.co.nz, downloading the NZBS donor app or phoning 0800 GIVE BLOOD.

