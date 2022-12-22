Sumner Surf Lifeguards Recognised In Bp Rescue Of The Month For Saving Surfers Caught In Rip At Scarborough Beach

At approximately 12:30 pm on 12 November, off-duty Surf Lifeguard Wayne Simmons spotted 3-4 surfers struggling to get back into shore, as they were stuck in the clocktower rip at Scarborough Beach. He quickly called the Surf Lifeguards at Sumner Beach, who radioed three inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) who happened to be coming back in from a rock rescue course at Taylors Mistake. Blake Hickford and Kate Suter responded in one IRB, heading to the rip and coordinating with Simmons to spot the surfers in trouble. They rescued four surfers while the other two IRBs returned to Sumner Beach to drop off the rock rescue course candidates.

As Hickford and Suter returned the surfers to shore, more were caught in the rip and a second IRB, crewed by Lewis Elliot and Lochie Ellison, was called in to assist. At the club, PC Meke Mote coordinated the rescues, with assistance from VPC Skye Atkins and lifeguard Drew Castles. The Sumner Taylors SAR squad was activated by Keke to bring in more lifeguards. IRB crews of Tom Denman, Skye Atkins, Caitlin Baker, Isaak O'Brien and Neva Pedersen rotated throughout the day, rescuing multiple surfers.

Coastguard Sumner Lifeboat was also brought in to assist with the response and they attended with a jetski and a boat. A coordination centre was set up, where Sumner lifeguards and Coastguard members set up a communications plan and worked together to coordinate rescues and perform preventative actions.

As the surfer rescues were occurring, a rescue occurred at Sumner Beach of a young child who was suddenly swept off his feet and fell into a hole out of his depth. Surf Lifeguards Annabelle Sewell, Kaitlynn Tolley, Carl Tresfield, Noah Castles and Jack Simmons successfully responded to this incident.

At 3.30 pm, a missing person was reported, last seen in the water at the opposite end of Scarborough Beach on the other side of the estuary mouth. A third Sumner IRB was dispatched and after an initial search, the person was located on land, safe and well.

Four IRBs were utilised during this incident alongside Coastguard equipment. Twenty-one lifeguards were involved on patrol, in IRBs or coordinating the response.

Sumner SLSC Club Captain Kate Suter said “This was a fantastic example of two organizations coming together to get the surfers safely back to shore as well as preventing others from getting into further trouble. The Surf Lifeguards also managed to maintain a patrol at Sumner beach and respond to other incidents. I’d also like to acknowledge the Sumner Lifeboat for their assistance and Taylors Mistake lifeguards for being on standby ready to assist.”

bp Head of Country NZ, Matt Elliott, says bp is proud to support incredible volunteer Surf Lifeguards like those who make up the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club.

“Since 1968 bp has been proud to stand behind Surf Life Saving New Zealand and its Surf Lifeguards who consistently put their amazing skills into action to keep us all safer at our beaches.”

For being awarded second place in bp Rescue of the Month, the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club will be recognised with $300-worth of bp gift vouchers and a framed citation to display at their club.

Beach safety messages

Choose a lifeguarded beach

Swim between the flags

Swim, surf or fish with a mate. It pays to have backup if someone gets into trouble.

Wear shoes with grip and always wear a lifejacket when fishing on rocks

Click here for other Beach Basics safety messaging.

