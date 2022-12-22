Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Clean Your Gear, Watch Your Pets, Garden Safely

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Clean your gear, watch your pets and garden safely this holiday season.

These are three simple requests from those that look after biosecurity in New Zealand.

The call comes from the New Zealand Biosecurity Institute (NZBI) - the membership organisation for all people working to prevent or manage damage caused by invasive species.

Institute President Jono Underwood said that keeping NZ safe from unwanted organisms is complex and needs to be fought on many fronts, but the vital contribution every New Zealander can make can be summed up by adopting three very simple habits.

Keep outdoor recreation equipment clean and dry, especially boating and fishing gear.

Desex pets, particularly cats, and prevent them from roaming.

Compost garden waste onsite or dump it at a recognised facility.

Mr Underwood said many pests are spread from garden waste being dumped inappropriately, and by gardening products like compost and potting mix being moved around, as well as by people unintentionally trading possible pest plants that look great in the garden, but not so great when they take over natural ecosystems.

“We are also asking that people do not dispose of aquarium contents into any kind of waterway. Pest fish and aquatic weeds as well as turtles are causing problems in waterways due to aquariums being emptied into sewers, drains and waterways.”

Mr Underwood said kiwis can also help NZBI members in a big way by keeping an eye out for anything unusual or out of place as they get about this summer.

He said one particular pest to look for this year are wallabies outside their containment areas in South Canterbury and around Rotorua.

Any reports should be made to the local regional council or Biosecurity NZ.

“Every year NZBI members spend thousands of hours controlling or managing the risks to the economy and the environment from the effects of invasive species.”

“This is work which costs the country hundreds of millions of dollars each year through control, research and border control budgets. This money is coming out of all New Zealanders’ pockets. However, this work prevents a far greater cost to those same pockets in the future,” Mr Underwood said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Council of Trade Unions: New Ways To Tackle Inflation Without A Heavy Cost On Workers Are Needed
The root cause of our inflation and cost of living challenge is the lack of a long-term economic plan, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions... More>>


Government: Govt And Industry Take Next Step On Agriculture Emissions Reduction Plan
The Government has worked alongside farming leaders to adapt the proposed system for reducing agricultural emissions, that will protect future export growth, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 