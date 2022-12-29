Jobs Expo – Manawatū NZ Post Workers Ready For New Job Opportunities

With the Manawatū Mail Centre closing early next year, E tū, NZ Post, and MBIE are putting on the ‘Lets Keep Working’ jobs expo to help connect workers up with new opportunities in the region.

Employers in the local area are invited to set up at the Jobs Expo and meet workers with the skills and experience from a range of roles in the processing centre.

E tū Negotiation Specialist, Joe Gallagher, says the expo will be a great opportunity given the worker shortages that are affecting businesses across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve managed to keep unemployment relatively low during very tricky conditions here and abroad, but that does mean that finding work-ready people can be tough for employers,” Joe says.

“We hope that many local businesses will take this opportunity to chat with these NZ Post workers and fill roles which can otherwise be difficult to fill.”

The Jobs Expo is one example of E tū’s leadership in the campaign for a Just Transition.

“While industries are everchanging to adapt to new technologies, climate mitigation work, and other challenges, we know that workers shouldn’t bear the full brunt of the consequences.

“Getting people into decent work when their employer closes their doors makes all the difference. We want to build an economy that means well-paid and secure work opportunities are available no matter what happens to particular employers.”

When:

Wednesday 15 February

11am - 1pm

Where:

Manawatū Mail Centre

39 Malden Street

Palmerston North

RSVP by 20 January to: jobmatch@etu.nz

