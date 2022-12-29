Arrest Made In Puhinui Road Homicide Investigation

Attributed to Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va'aelua, Counties Manukau CIB.

Police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old male in relation to the fatal shooting that occurred on Puhinui Road on 17 December, 2022.

The male is scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police continue to make enquiries to identify others involved in the fatal shooting.

We are still appealing for anyone with information to contact Police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 221217/6485.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

