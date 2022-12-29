Name Release – Taranaki Car Fire

Police can now confirm the name of the person who died following a car fire on State Highway 3 (Mokau Road) on Monday, 26 December.

He was Kulbir Singh, 30, of Auckland.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

