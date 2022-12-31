UPDATE - Sudden Death In Counties Manukau

30 December

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident where a person was located deceased in a car outside the Counties Manukau Police Station today.

He has been charged with an assault-related offence and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

A post-mortem is taking place tomorrow, and it is likely that the man's charge will be upgraded.

The scene examination at a Mona Avenue, Māngere Bridge address will be continuing tomorrow as well.

